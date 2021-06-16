Some 28 years after it was presented to Leeds United legend Gary Speed, a player of the year award has ended up back in the west of the Republic of Ireland after being saved from a skip outside a Welsh pub.

Gerry McDermott, ex-secretary of the Leeds United Supporters' Club in Galway, said it was an eagle-eyed builder in Wrexham who saved the memento from ending up at the tip.

"He was in bar which was being renovated when they came across this stone in the shape of the Galway Hooker - a fishing boat," McDermott told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He saw the engraving was to Gary Speed and thought it would be a shame to throw it in the skip. So he contacted us through Facebook.

"He just thought it would mean something to supporters. It's still in great shape and as it was when we presented it to Gary in 1993."

