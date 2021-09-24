Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

The last time Manchester City went to Stamford Bridge, in January, they took Chelsea apart with three goals in the first 35 minutes, but that was before Thomas Tuchel took over and this is a very different Chelsea side now.

The games between the big four - these two, plus Liverpool and Manchester United - are going to be so important this season. It seems pretty obvious they will end up clear of the rest, but in what order? These meetings, and their mini-league, will decide that.

Chelsea are going very well and brushed Spurs aside in the second half on Sunday but I can't see this being an open game, because neither manager will want to lose it.

Friction's prediction: I'd definitely prefer City to win it, from the London point of view, but this is going to be an amazing game, an absolute cracker. City are capable of playing the most amazing football, but Chelsea just keep on getting stronger. 1-1

Find out how Lawro and Friction think the rest of this week's fixtures will go