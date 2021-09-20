Aston Villa 3-0 Everton: The pick of the stats
Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last five Premier League home games – three wins, two draws - their longest run without defeat at Villa Park in the top-flight since January 2015 (one win, four draws).
Everton have conceded 10 goals in their last four Premier League away games, as many as they had in their previous 14 on the road in the league.
This was Villa's biggest win over Everton in all competitions since December 2005, when they beat the Toffees 4-0 in a Premier League match.