Ian Stringer, BBC Radio Leicester

Forty-eight hours after a winger scores and a flying full-back creates one it may seem churlish to suggest the Foxes need width before the window closes - but they do and Brendon Rodgers knows it.

The Northern Irishman has admitted he may need to move one or two players on to create the room in the squad and budget to be able to bring somebody in, which tells me there’s a plan.

So, Dennis Praet moving on and the suggestion of Hamza Choudhury’s future being uncertain seem to fit and will have the video team ready to prepare the flashy graphics for another ‘incoming’……………..just one?

A winger is favourite to offer Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes some support. Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig is being mentioned, but will they stop at one? At least one, I would suspect.

Rodgers’ perfect day would be a winger and a central defender, given the injury crisis at the back and the shaky nature of the personnel at the moment. But Christmas is some way off yet, Brendan.