What are the Covid-19 protocols for Arsenal fans?

Premier League clubs are preparing for the return of capacity crowds for the first time since March 2020.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions will see stadiums have no social distancing measures in place in the stands, but there will be random Covid-19 status checks as fans enter grounds.

There remains uncertainty on whether 'vaccine passports' will be introduced from October 2021.

So what are the rules at the Emirates this season?

- No mandatory Covid-19 checks, but the Gunners will follow the current Premier League guidelines, including potential spot checks.

- As part of the club's efforts to "prepare fans for potential future entry procedures", Arsenal have asked supporters to be prepared to prove their Covid-19 status if asked.

Read how all Premier League clubs are preparing for the return of fans