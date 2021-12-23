Amad loan still to be decided

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United are assessing their options before deciding where to send Amad Diallo on loan for the second half of the season.

Amad missed out on selection for the Ivory Coast squad at the Africa Cup on Nations, despite the 19-year-old impressing during his country’s run to the Olympic quarter-finals in the summer.

He has only made one senior appearance for United this season after a planned loan move to Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord collapsed when he suffered a hamstring injury.

However, United have decided to let Amad develop away from Old Trafford until next summer.

It is understood clubs in England and overseas have inquired about the youngster but a final decision has yet to be made over his eventual destination.