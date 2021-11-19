Howe on fitness, 'noise' & speaking to Staveley

All players are fit except Paul Dummett. He hasn't seen Miguel Almiron after international duty and still has a decision to make on Martin Dubravka;

Howe says he would welcome a technical director or director of football to help with recruitment;

He says he will try "to separate myself from noise" at Newcastle to concentrate on the team;

He praised Jonjo Shelvey's technical ability and says he will be important, while he also had praise for Joelinton and also said the former Bournemouth players in the squad have helped him in training;