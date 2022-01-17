Transfer news: Juventus consider offer for Martial
- Published
Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is being considered for a move to Juventus (Calciomercato - in Italian), external
United are at risk of missing out on signing RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara. The midfielder would be available for £33m but Newcastle United are also interested. (Mirror), external
Borussia Monchengladbach would be open to selling 25-year-old midfielder Denis Zakaria, a target of United, in the January transfer window. (Kicker, via Mirror), external
Meanwhile, Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is expected to leave the club for either United or Juventus with Chelsea and Bayern Munich now considered outsiders. (Sport - in , externalSpanish), external
United join Liverpool and Chelsea in looking at Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, who is stalling on a new deal with the La Liga side. (Marca), external
Newcastle are keen to add former United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon to their off-field management team. (Sun), external