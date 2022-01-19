BBC Sport

Your Norwich gossip round-up

Image source, Getty Images
Published

Time is ticking away on the January transfer window, so here's a round-up of the potential ins and outs for Norwich so far:

  • Norwich are still pursuing Lewes winger Ollie Tanner - but are now locked in a three-horse race to sign him. Tanner has scored 12 goals in the Isthmian League Premier this season. (The Sun), external

  • Leicester are also now in for Todd Cantwell, but Norwich are holding out for £15m. (The Sun), external

What do you make of Norwich's transfer window so far? Let us know here.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.