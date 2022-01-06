Nottingham Forest v Arsenal: Last time out

Gabriel Martinelli made his mark as an Arsenal player when the Gunners last met Nottingham Forest in 2019.

The 18-year-old summer signing made his first competitive start in the third-round game at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal swept aside their Championship opponents.

Martinelli opened the scoring with a powerful header before scoring a superb long-range second in injury time.

As well as Martinelli's brace, Rob Holding marked his return from 10 months out through injury with a headed goal, while Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson were also on the scoresheet.