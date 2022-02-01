Transfer news: Lyon looked to sign Lacazette

Lyon tried to sign Alexandre Lacazette during the transfer window and the Ligue 1 side will now look to do a deal for their former striker in the summer. (L'Equipe - in French), external

Barcelona explored the possibility of sending forward Ousmane Dembele on loan to the Gunners as part of the deal to bring striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Nou Camp. (Independent), external

Meanwhile, former midfielder Aaron Ramsey was offered to Arsenal, along with a number of other Premier League clubs, before joining Rangers from Juventus. (JOE), external

