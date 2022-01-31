'Watford deficiencies addressed early'

Matt Rowson, BHappy blog, external

While focus has been on the latest change at the helm [with Roy Hodgson replacing Claudio Ranieri], it’s significant how quickly Watford addressed the squad’s most obvious deficiencies in the opening days of the January window in contrast to more limited activity elsewhere.

How adequate these recruits will prove to be time will tell, but for now Kamara, Samir and Kayembe address deficiencies at left back, centre back and defensive midfield respectively, while more recently Samuel Kalu, our fifth Nigerian recruit since the summer, came in to provide cover for Sarr on the right.

With 28 senior pros over the age of 21 there will need to be outgoings. Danny Rose will not make the 25; others may be parked at Udinese, their ongoing usefulness dependent on which division we play in next season.

