'Man Utd plan to lure McCrorie'

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has plans to lure 24-year-old back-up goalkeeper Robby McCrorie away from Rangers, with Old Trafford number two Dean Henderson in talks with newly-promoted Nottingham Forest and third-choice Tom Heaton being targeted by Middlesbrough. (Scottish Sun On Sunday), external

Sevilla's reported £6.6m interest in Alfredo Morelos is far short of the £10m-plus Rangers would be looking for to part with the Colombia striker, whose sale could be key to manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst being able to recruit a new left-back, right winger, striker and goalscoring midfielder this summer. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Juventus have given up hope of selling Aaron Ramsey after the Wales midfielder's failure to impress on loan to Rangers and are desperate to rip up the 31-year-old's contract this summer, on a salary of £6m per year, Italian outlet Calciomercato has reported. (Scottish Sunday Express), external

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will not allow England Under-21 striker Cameron Archer to join Rangers on loan next season - and has priced the 20-year-old out of a permanent move to Scotland - as he wants him to compete for a first-team spot. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Rangers are facing stiff competition to land Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer and paths have been cleared for the 20-year-old at two English Championship clubs to join on loan, including relegated Watford. (Birmingham Mail), external

