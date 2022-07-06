Heading into a new Premier League season, a number of players will have a point to prove following a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

Among them are a number of Manchester United players.

Donny van de Beek

It is hard to imagine a better managerial appointment at a better time for Donny van de Beek than Erik ten Hag's at United.

The Netherlands midfielder played 110 times for Ten Hag at Ajax, scoring 32 goals, before leaving for United.

But he only made four Premier League starts in almost a year and a half under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, before going on to a disappointing loan spell at Everton.

He would probably have been expected to leave Old Trafford this summer - but under Ten Hag he has a big opportunity to become a key part of the team and prove Solskjaer wrong.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford could really do with a big season to prove wrong those who claim his off-field work has got in the way of his football.

The 24-year-old made headlines in 2020 with his role in persuading the government to provide free school meal vouchers to pupils in the summer holidays.

He won book of the year at the British Book Awards this year for You Are A Champion, which was written to inspire young people.

But Rashford only managed five goals last season - none since January - and was left out of the England squad for their Nations League games this summer.

Rashford must have a strong start to the campaign if he is to show he should be part of the Three Lions squad for the World Cup.

Dean Henderson

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson is another who has about three months to play himself into England's World Cup squad after joining Nottingham Forest on loan.

At the end of 2020-21, he appeared to have overtaken David de Gea to become United's first-choice keeper and was named in England's Euro 2020 squad, although he had to pull out through injury.

That came after three full seasons of football during loan spells at Shrewsbury and Sheffield United.

But he did not make a Premier League appearance last season, only featuring in three cup games, and has yet to add to his one England cap.

