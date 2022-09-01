United confirm Dubravka signing
- Published
Skip twitter post
The United goalkeepers' union: ➕1️⃣— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2022
Welcome to the club, @HecoDubravka! 👐#MUFC
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post
Martin Dubravka has joined Manchester United on a season-long loan from Newcastle United, subject to registration.
The goalkeeper will spend the 2022-23 season at Old Trafford, with the club having the option to make the transfer permanent.
The Slovakia international has played over 125 games in the Premier League in the past five seasons, and he has 29 caps for his country.