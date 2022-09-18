Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

It's been an astonishing 16 months at Brentford.

P﻿romotion to the Premier League, the 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United, Ivan Toney called up by England.

A﻿nd while Brentford’s heaviest home defeat in the top flight since May 1947 will not dampen spirits at the club, it is worth remembering how far the Bees have come in a short space of time.

M﻿ake no mistake, Brentford were second best from start to finish against stylish Arsenal

Y﻿et Thomas Frank's side still head into the international break in the top half of the table and with so much to look forward to.

A﻿ strong response will be required when they face Bournemouth on 1 October.

F﻿or a team that had scored 22 goals in their previous nine Premier League games, two shots on target and no goals scored represented an off day.

B﻿ut the Bees have shown they are capable of bouncing back from setbacks before at this level and have avoided turning one defeat into anything more serious.

W﻿hen they lost at Fulham earlier in the season, they dug deep to find late equalisers in back-to-back games against Everton and Crystal Palace, before hammering Leeds.

T﻿hey will be required to show that kind of character and mentality again.