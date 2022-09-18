Analysis: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal
Neil Johnston, BBC Sport
It's been an astonishing 16 months at Brentford.
Promotion to the Premier League, the 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United, Ivan Toney called up by England.
And while Brentford’s heaviest home defeat in the top flight since May 1947 will not dampen spirits at the club, it is worth remembering how far the Bees have come in a short space of time.
Make no mistake, Brentford were second best from start to finish against stylish Arsenal
Yet Thomas Frank's side still head into the international break in the top half of the table and with so much to look forward to.
A strong response will be required when they face Bournemouth on 1 October.
For a team that had scored 22 goals in their previous nine Premier League games, two shots on target and no goals scored represented an off day.
But the Bees have shown they are capable of bouncing back from setbacks before at this level and have avoided turning one defeat into anything more serious.
When they lost at Fulham earlier in the season, they dug deep to find late equalisers in back-to-back games against Everton and Crystal Palace, before hammering Leeds.
They will be required to show that kind of character and mentality again.