Hasenhuttl on Redmond, Adams and Brentford
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s game against Brentford on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He wished Nathan Redmond well as he prepares to move to Besiktas: "I think it is a good change for him. We’ve had a fantastic time together with a lot of very, very good moments. I’m looking forward to seeing him score and have good moments there."
Everybody is fit and available apart from longer-term absentees Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento.
Che Adams is raring to go after missing big chances against Wolves last weekend: “It’s much more important that he’s getting into these positions. He’s got a clearer role playing in the centre and hopefully that will bring more goals.”
On the club’s start to the season: "We have had ups and downs like always. All our points have come from losing positions, which shows the mentality of the group is good. If Romeo was not injured, it would be a super situation. He is very important for us."
He has huge respect for Brentford: "They are an example of a consistently growing club, with a manager long in charge there. Thomas Frank has done a fantastic job. They seem to be very stable, with a clear plan and a clear identity. We expect a very tough and very tense game."