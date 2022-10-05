G﻿ary Rose, BBC Sport

After losing their last Champions League game to Sporting and then facing up to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby at the weekend, Tottenham fans will have wanted a response from their side in Germany.

Antonio Conte gave the same XI players who started against the Gunners the chance to make amends but, initially, it was the spirited hosts who started strongly.

They had their opponents pegged back in their own half at times but as the game wore on Spurs took control, showing more urgency along with improved passing.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min's link up was also encouraging with the latter providing his team-mate with two good opportunities in the first half.

Spurs struggled to build on that in the second half, but with back-to-back home games coming up in the Champions League this should be seen as a good point as they look to progress from the group stage.