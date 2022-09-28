'﻿I’m buzzing to be back' - Wilson fit to face Fulham

C﻿allum Wilson says he is fit and available to play this weekend after recovering from a hamstring injury.

T﻿he striker has missed Newcastle's past five league games but told the Footballer's Football Podcast that he is ready to return against an in-form Fulham side.

He said: "We’ve got Fulham away so I’m looking forward to that one. Obviously I've worked hard to get to a point where I am available for selection so I’ll be working hard this week in training and we will see where we’re at.

"They’ve been on fire this season. They’ve got a striker who is scoring goals at the moment so it is going to be a tough game, whether it’s a newly-promoted side or not. You can look at it like that and take a bit of confidence, or you can look at their league position at the minute and have a bit of fear.

"For me, I’m buzzing to be back. I’ll be making sure if I’m there and around I’ll be geeing the lads up.

"When people say 'are you nervous for a big game?' It’s a game of football. I’m playing football, I love football. It’s like when you take a penalty, for example. It’s me against you. There is one guy there trying to stop me scoring a goal and I’m like this isn’t happening. That is my mentality."

