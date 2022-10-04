A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

The 188th Manchester derby, and Erik ten Hag’s first, was calamitous. There is no sugar-coating it.

However, incredibly, one star salvaged some sort of positive note from the ruins at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City were 4-0 up after 45 minutes and flew 6-1 ahead in the 73rd. Ten Hag was staring a record derby defeat in the face, with four previously decided by a five-goal margin.

But one substitute in particular slightly spared his blushes.

Anthony Martial was primed for a huge campaign after revitalising his United career in pre-season, only for injury to strike days before the opener.

It took until the hour mark at City to make his first competitive appearance under Ten Hag, but Martial made his presence felt.

The Frenchman showed admirable determination to head in an 84th-minute consolation, before winning and scoring a stoppage-time penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo watched from the bench, awaiting an SOS call that never came. It wouldn’t be surprising if his bit-part role continued with Martial back in the fray and ahead in the pecking order.

Fixtures are coming thick and fast, which will only help United’s number nine get up to speed and impress further amid his fight for an Old Trafford future.