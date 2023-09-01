Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manager Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Manchester United's trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

There were a lot of questions about new signings. Ten Hag confirmed Sergio Reguilon had trained and was available for Sunday even though his arrival from Tottenham was still to be publicly announced.

The Dutchman confirmed Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay would remain at Old Trafford: "We need numbers but also quality, and I think with this squad we have depth and quality players. We have a variety of systems."

He wouldn’t talk about Sofyan Amrabat but said once he had a midfielder United would have "done good business and constructed a strong squad", adding: "We are ready for the fight."

Ten Hag said £72m striker Rasmus Hojlund could make his debut after training all week: He [Hojlund] is doing well so he will be available. I think for every player there is a big spotlight. At United you have to perform, every position, every player."

He also cast doubt on goalkeeper Andre Onana returning to international duty with Cameroon: "I know everything about it. We are on the same page."

On Arsenal: "This is one of the biggest games in the Premier League and we are really looking forward. These are always interesting games, intense games. Two teams who really play offensive football."

