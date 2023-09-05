Nketiah 'really happy' with start to Arsenal season

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is relishing the playing time afforded to him at the start of this season by manager Mikel Arteta.

The 24-year-old has scored twice already, being awarded with his first senior England call up.

"It's great," he said when asked about being the Gunners' main man before the Three Lions' Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday.

"I've worked really hard. Obviously I had good moments last season where I came in and played and had a run.

"This season I've started three out of the four games. I've been happy with my performances, scored a few goals and helped the team. As a striker you want that kind of consistency be to be playing week in, week out. With every game you improve, you learn more and you get more comfortable.

"As a striker you need that rhythm and that game time. I've enjoyed it, I'm really happy to be playing and getting minutes and hopefully it can continue."