Manchester United are closing in on a £43m deal, plus £4.3m in add-ons, for 27-year-old Inter Milan and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, United's cash-plus-player offers for 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund have been rejected by Atalanta, who want a full monetary payment. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column