Ange Postecoglou says his Tottenham players "gave everything" in a hastily arranged 11 v 11 training session in searing heat on Monday.

The squad's pre-season friendly against Leicester had been cancelled after heavy rain in Bangkok left the pitch waterlogged.

But, this cancellation didn't stop Postecoglou putting the team through their paces as he called for a training game in intense heat and duly watched on from the sidelines.

Speaking to the club's media, he said: "I was disappointed that the last game was cancelled, unfortunately it was a matter that wasn't in our hands. It's fair to say the players paid a price for that, by working harder in training.

"We tried to compensate for the fact we didn't have a game so we ramped up training, which hasn’t been easy because the weather conditions here are hot and humid.

"The players have embraced that, maybe reluctantly, but they’ve been working really hard and tomorrow’s game is really important for us to finish off the tour and get the rewards."

Tottenham are set to face Lion City Sailors at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday, kick off 12:30pm BST.