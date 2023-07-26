County win at Edinburgh to extend perfect start

Ross County stayed on course for the Viaplay Cup last 16 after maintaining their 100% record in Group D with a 3-1 win at Edinburgh City.

Connor Randall slotted home following a corner in 20 minutes and Simon Murray doubled the lead with a precise header form Josh Sims' cross shortly after the break.

Ryan Shanley halved the deficit with a long-range strike, but County swiftly re-established their two-goal advantage as the ball rebounded in off Jordan White after Randall's effort was saved.

With three wins from three, Malky Mackay's men are top of the group, three points clear of Morton and Kelty Hearts with one game remaining.