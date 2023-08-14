Rangers 4-0 Livingston: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Rangers swept aside Livingston 4-0 on Saturday.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Dougie: A much better overall performance. Kept a good pace for 60 minutes. Team still gelling and room for improvement. Micheal Beale's signings look very impressive. Keep it up.

Ronnie: Three points and four goals - I should be very happy. However we looked pedestrian at times despite dominating the game. I'm still wondering what Dessers brings to the table. Cantwell, Balogun and Souttar were the standouts; we looked solid at the back. Lammers was quiet yet again despite his goal and Matondo might still have a future at Rangers. We looked really good in the final 15 minutes.

Billy: A bit concerned about our lack of penetration and creation of real chances. On another day this result could have been very different. I totally agree with David Martindale's comments and the result totally flattered rangers. If we had won a couple of Old Firm games we would have won the league last year so why so many changes to the team?

David: Early days obviously but the weaknesses from last season don’t seem to be rectified. There's no real width other than our full backs and a lack of cutting edge. Dessers certainly doesn’t look like the striker we need, we need a mobile player with pace that will get 25-30 goals per season.

Anon: Work in progress, the team will get better. Lots of options in the squad. I think Rangers will win trophies this year.