On Wesley Fofana's long-term knee injury: "It's really sad, really bad news. We feel all so sad. All we can do is help him. We know it's a tough injury but we hope he can be as soon as possible with the team."

On streamlining and adding to his playing squad: "We're still working to build the squad and finish the squad. The players are showing commitment and are working so well. We're happy with the way they're working, but of course we need to work during pre-season to build a really strong squad first and then to evolve in the way we want to play, to apply our concepts and the things we expect from them.

On if he is happy to wait for the right signings: "I want the right profiles and the right players to improve the squad. Of course, as soon as possible is better than later. If they arrive today, it's better than tomorrow, but we know it's difficult."

On Romelu Lukaku's future and absence from the tour squad: "I think both the club and player are in a position that they wanted. "I think when you have this type of decision it's because all agree. I think the player and the club are working really hard to find the best solution for everyone. The decision that we made was also decided by the players, we act in consequence of this."