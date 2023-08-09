'Top professional' Carson in line for Dundee debut

Dundee manager Tony Docherty says he is happy with the level of depth in his squad, and that new signing Trevor Carson is in line to make his debut in goal against former club St Mirren on Saturday.

"Trevor hadn't had a lot of matches, but he's had three really good training days and will be considered for the match this Saturday," Docherty said. "Trevor's a top, top professional, and it gives me a decision to make now.

"I want that real healthy competition in the squad, and we have that throughout the squad. The way the goalkeepers are working, there's real respect for each other."

Docherty also said that the club are actively looking at further recruits, but will only sign players that fit with Dundee's culture.

"Midfield is an aread we need to look at to bolster, and maybe another attacking option as well. I won't bring someone in unless I think they are the right person and they're going to fit within the squad."