Kilmarnock opened their Viaplay Cup campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Annan Athletic.

Daniel Armstrong scored from the penalty spot to give the Premiership side a fifth-minute lead and Fraser Murray struck to double that advantage 11 minutes later.

Innes Cameron's shot extended the home side's lead early in the second half before team-mate Jack Sanders was sent off for a foul on Tommy Goss.

Killie next face Dunfermline Athletic in Group F, at East End Park next Saturday. Annan visit Dunfermline on Tuesday.