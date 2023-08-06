Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker said he is "concerned for Spurs", whether or not England captain Harry Kane stays at the club, and it is "time to rebuild".

Here are some of your views:

Brian: Not sure what exactly there is to be "worried" about. Relegation? Hardly. A cycle is over. Let's enjoy the process and keep the faith. Top-10 finish with some exciting glimpses of the future is all we need this year. Good luck, Harry. We both need to move on.

Tony: I'm concerned for Spurs, I can't see an improvement in the team in terms of signings. Whilst our rivals are out making big statement signings, we're still shopping in the bargain basement. Levy seems to be the dark cloud at the club. This farce over Kane is not helping, either sell or don't but please make a decision soon so we can move on.

Alexander: These are uncertain times for Spurs. However, rebuilding has started under new management and needs to be given a chance. Kane cost Spurs nothing and is a credit to his profession. With or without him, Spurs will survive.

Andy: Spurs can't afford to mess about now. Time to stop the unnecessary goals going in and work out how to replace Kane. Better man-management is needed for Son and Richarlison and to install a winning mentality back into the squad. The time for mucking about getting money for a top player is over. Get on with the rebuild now.