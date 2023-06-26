Mason Mount's move from Chelsea to Manchester United is a question of "who will blink first", says former Tottenham full-back Stephen Kelly, but he is confident it will happen.

The 24-year-old's on-off switch to Old Trafford remains in the balance and Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that in these scenarios it is usually the selling club that cave in.

"He is only going to be worth what United are willing to spend on him," Kelly said. "You would think a deal around £55-60m would be something both teams could get on board with him.

"Of course, he's an English player so that put an extra percentage onto the price. Plus, there is always a sense of not wanting a player you have developed to go for anything less that what he is worth.

"But he has made his mind up and wants to force the situation. I don't think there will be long left - it will be a better outcome for both sides when he has gone."

Ex-United and Liverpool goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain suggested the uncertainty over the ownership of the club will have contributed to the delay, and understands the frustrations of fans.

"They have been linked with about 70 players, but how many can they get over the line?" said Chamberlain. "It makes things so difficult with buying players and we have seen that with this Bargain Hunt-style negotiating.

"Mount would be brilliant for United - I'm sure they do not want to see this lingering all summer."

