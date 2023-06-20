Christopher Nkunku says he is "incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea".

The Blues completed his signing from RB Leipzig for £52m on Tuesday.

"A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and team-mates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch," said Nkunku.

"Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt."