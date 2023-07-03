Rangers' fixtures: Your views

Steve: Rangers were always starting away from home, just a pity it's on plastic. However, perfect line-up for three wins prior to first Old Firm game at beginning of September. Beale's men must put a marker down early and go for a four out of four start. Some interesting signings at Aberdeen this summer, fancy them to try and make it a three-horse race for a while.

Matthew: As always, I'll look forward to the Old Firm matches the most. But, as we've experienced enough times, it's points dropped in other matches that can cost the title. I expect we'll be second after 10 games as Celtic will have a strong start, but I do feel we'll have a stronger squad overall and will hopefully push for title.

Ronnie: Fixture lists are only useful to plan our travel. At end of the day the teams we face don't change, whether it's the first 10 games or the next 10 games. Rangers are all about winning. Having first Old Firm at Ibrox is a bonus and already a MUST WIN for Beale.

James: Thirty points from the opening 30 games, domestic treble and Champions League last 16 on the way. Easy!