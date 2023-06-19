Manchester City would be better off letting Ilkay Gundogan join Arsenal and signing Declan Rice according to Pat Nevin.

Gundogan is out of contract at City at the end of this month and one club he has been linked with is Arsenal, while there are suggestions City could try to beat the Gunners to the signing of West Ham's Declan Rice.

Nevin was asked if Guardiola's side would be in a better position if they kept hold of Gundogan and Arsenal signed Rice, or if they sold Gundogan to Arsenal and they signed Rice.

He said: "Try and think if they played each other in four years’ time and there’s your answer.

"The answer is Gundogan will not be that player in four years. Declan Rice will be that player in four years and that’s how they need to think. If you as a manager want to rebuild you have to plan ahead."

Scotland and Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie added: "I think every Manchester City fan would want him in the squad next season.

"Gundogan has been exceptional and I think he often doesn’t get spoken about because there are so many superstars and it’s difficult to speak about them all all the time.

"When you see him play he comes across as one of those players you would love to play with. He’s been exceptional this year and it’s been my favourite season watching him at the club since I can remember.

"If he does leave a lot of that will be on his own terms. I like to think he thinks it’s a time where he would like a change in environment.

"Pep backs himself because he is a genius and in many ways he will probably love the opportunity to work with more players.

"When you see the players he has brought in and evolved, he relishes the opportunity and he wants new players. He will go again and back himself that he can do the same next season."