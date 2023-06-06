Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I don't want to make Manchester City's potential Treble about Manchester United so I'm going to get this out of the way first and then move on.

I've seen a couple of comments, tweets and voices this week comparing Manchester United's 1999 Treble to this current era of Manchester City and how the triumph of 24 years ago wouldn't be eclipsed by the blues this time around.

Now, to say I don't care is clearly not the case. Otherwise I wouldn't be writing this, right?

But let's not compare. Let's just enjoy the moment and the quality of football we get to watch.

Details of home grown talents and spending money are all evident across both sides and it's something we discussed on this week's episode of We're Not Really Here - our Manchester City podcast.

As a football fan all you ever crave from your side is success. When others have it, particularly your rivals, it can be really hard to praise. It's part of what makes sport competitive and I don't expect United fans to take to social media in admiration. But don't be bitter.

Good times come and go. Manchester City have had their bad times and now their enjoying their finest years. Let them enjoy it and let's enjoy the football we get to watch from them. Some of the performances this season have been sensational.

BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay is in Istanbul will be writing on the Manchester City page each day leading up to Saturday's final