'Now I'm showing what I can do'

Ben Davies says Rangers fans are now seeing the best of him after he was content to “go under the radar” as he built up match fitness.

The 27-year-old has played 31 games since joining from Liverpool last summer, forming a centre-back partnership with Connor Goldson.

“I always knew once I got minutes I could settle into the team,” he said.

“It was obviously frustrating for the first six months because I have kind of had to deal with not having a full pre-season for the last two or three years and it has hampered each season of mine.

“It is good to get in and playing and I feel comfortable. When you first get into the team you just want to kind of go under the radar and not make mistakes, just play steady and then you can build from there.

“I feel like I am at the stage now where I can show a bit more of what I can do and I have got that reassurance that my fitness is going to be fine.”