Kilmarnock 1-4 Celtic: Manager quotes

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Our fist half was outstanding, probably as well as we've played all year. Second half, we got a bit sloppy and never got into any rhythm. Overall, knowing the challenge here today, really pleased.

"(Matt O'Riley's contribution) has been outstanding all year. Good for him to get a couple of goals. Our football was brilliant, everyone was kind of in sync.

"Our finishing composure, apart from the penalty, was excellent. Disappointing for (Kyogo Furuhashi) that he couldn't get his (30th season) goal from the penalty. I'm sure more will come."