West Ham 2-2 Arsenal: What Arteta said

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to Sky Sports: "Very disappointing. The way we started was superb again, we were in total control, then we lost purpose.

"We gave them hope, conceded a terrible penalty, then credit to them. We got on the roller coaster where everything is going, corners and throw ins, and we never got away from that.

"The purpose we needed for third and fourth goal, I didn't see it."

On Bukayo Saka: "A player who takes penalties misses penalties, I don't know anyone who hasn't."

On whether the title race pressure has gone up a few notches: "It's the same, I don't know how many notches there were a few months ago. We can't control it."