Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

“And now you’re gonna believe us…”

Saturday, said the pessimists, was the day Villa’s spell would break as, while hugely improved under Unai Emery, they would be shown up as not-serious European contenders.

Newcastle, so the theory went, would demonstrate the standards to which Villa must still aspire.

Emery’s side had picked all the low-hanging fruit, but now would be put in their place.

So much for that.

Villa showed their superiority in every aspect, the fans rolled through their greatest hits, and the old ground pealed like Big Ben.

Those notes should be heard throughout the league. Villa are not, yet, assured of a European place. Their sixth position remains vulnerable to games in hand for both Liverpool and, especially, Brighton.

But, their advancing footsteps may cause Tottenham to sleep uneasily on their three-point advantage, if indeed Spurs fans are getting much sleep at all in their restless season.

As noted here previously, Villa have mostly top-half teams to play, which on current form seems more an opportunity than a threat. Next up are two teams they appear to have left in their slipstream, Brentford and Fulham.

Ollie Watkins returns to his old club as a greatly enhanced figure. Brentford, with Dean Smith initially, nurtured him from promising beginnings at Exeter into a potential Premier League star.

However, at the start of this his third season with Villa there were some doubting whether the levels of his lockdown season could be maintained.

Perhaps his chance with England had come and gone.

It will come again. Under Smith’s management, Watkins developed. With Unai Emery, he has blossomed into – Erling Haaland apart – the league’s most in-form forward.

Brentford used the funds they received from Villa for Watkins impressively. It was a big fee, but with every passing week, it looks like the buyers got better value.

