Premiership manager spotlight: Steven Hammell

Steven Hammell's honeymoon period as Motherwell manager is well and truly over.

The 40-year-old former left-back will be granted some extra leeway by Fir Park fans given his status as a club legend and he can point to two successive draws as hints that his side are improving.

However, losing a two-goal lead to 10-man Kilmarnock on Friday shows a continuing fragility.

The Fir Park side have now only won once in their last nine outings and are just five points clear of bottom side Dundee United and three ahead of Ross County in the relegation play-off spot.

It is a far cry from the four wins out of six at the start of Hammell's tenure after taking over from Graham Alexander following their disappointing Europa Conference League qualifying loss to Sligo Rovers.

Improving on a 31% win rate under Hammell is a big ask in the short term considering they visit second-top Rangers on Wednesday. Although they have drawn on their last two visits to Ibrox, they have not won there in nine attempts since a famous Premiership play-off success in May 2015.

Heading to Livingston on 2 January will not be easy either - and Hammell's first full transfer window in charge could be vital to his team's chances of avoiding the drop.

