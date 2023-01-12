Celtic v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • Celtic are unbeaten in 11 meetings with Kilmarnock, winning 10, since a 2-1 loss at Rugby Park in September 2018. Saturday’s 2-0 success in Glasgow in the Premiership was their fourth victory in a row over the Ayrshire side.

  • This is the first League Cup meeting between the teams since Kilmarnock won 1-0 at Hampden in the 2012 final, while Celtic won their semi-final meeting in 2000 and the final in 2001.

  • Kilmarnock lifted the League Cup for the only time thanks to Dieter van Tornhout’s goal against Celtic in 2012, while Celtic won the competition for a 20th time by beating Hibs last season.

  • Celtic are unbeaten in nine outings overall, while Kilmarnock have just two wins in their latest nine.