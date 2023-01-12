Celtic v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Celtic are unbeaten in 11 meetings with Kilmarnock, winning 10, since a 2-1 loss at Rugby Park in September 2018. Saturday’s 2-0 success in Glasgow in the Premiership was their fourth victory in a row over the Ayrshire side.

This is the first League Cup meeting between the teams since Kilmarnock won 1-0 at Hampden in the 2012 final, while Celtic won their semi-final meeting in 2000 and the final in 2001.

Kilmarnock lifted the League Cup for the only time thanks to Dieter van Tornhout’s goal against Celtic in 2012, while Celtic won the competition for a 20th time by beating Hibs last season.