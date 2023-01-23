Howe on Carabao Cup semi-final, January transfers and unbeaten run

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before the first leg of Newcastle's Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton.

Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:

  • When giving his assessment of results over recent weeks, he said: "Of course we would like more goals, but I can't fault the effort of the players."

  • Giving an update on the transfer window, Howe said: "No positive news, but there is a lot of work going on."

  • He said Newcastle are "under no illusions" before two difficult games against Southampton, "but we will look forward to the challenge".

  • Extending the unbeaten run to 15 games is "a hugely satisfying achievement".

  • Howe praised Newcastle's fans and said "to see the passion and enthusiasm for the team is uplifting".

  • On the 3,000 fans making the long journey to St Mary's, he added: "I've got no doubt the away end will be absolutely bouncing as it was when we went there in the league."

  • Howe said Ryan Fraser needs to keep training hard to make his way back into his starting XI, adding: "I know Ryan better than anybody and I know what he is capable of. I'd love to see him back in a Newcastle shirt."