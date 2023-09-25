Phil Mcnulty, BBC Sport

Tottenham will be delighted to come through their sternest test under new manager Ange Postecoglou with a deserved point away to Arsenal in the north London derby.

This was a performance that mixed grit and attacking intent, Spurs delighting their fans inside Emirates Stadium as Heung-Min Son’s double saw them come from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw.

In these days following the departure of record goalscorer and England captain Harry Kane, Spurs have been looking to compensate for his guarantee of goals by finding new threats and the link between Son and James Maddison confirmed its early promise here.

Maddison was the provider for both of Son’s goals. The link between the pair looks a natural fit and a serious source of danger for opponents.

It was not just the positive approach on show from Spurs that impressed so much. Postecoglou would have taken great pleasure from the barrier of defensive determination formed when Arsenal pressed for a late winner.

Spurs not only stood firm but looked for a winner of their own – another sign of the renewed confidence and optimism that is growing under Postecoglou.

