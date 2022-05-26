While new Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is poised to complete the signing of Aiden McGeady after the winger's exit from former club Sunderland, the 36-year-old's arrival is the second summer transfer to have been initiated by previous boss Shaun Maloney along with goalkeeper David Marshall from Queen's Park Rangers. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Shaun Maloney, recently sacked by Hibs, is now the clear front runner for the Dundee manager's job after fellow former Easter Road boss Jack Ross dropped out of the reckoning. (The Courier), external

New Hibs manager Lee Johnson is optimistic about his chances of holding on to left-back Josh Doig, who Sheffield United are keeping tabs on, and centre-half Ryan Porteous, who has been the subject of interest from other clubs in the English Championship. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Lee Johnson is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the Hibs squad, with the new manager likely looking to bring in a select number of players - perhaps in the region of five to six - who can improve the squad. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

