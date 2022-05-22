Liverpool 3-1 Wolves: Bruno Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage, speaking to BBC Sport: "When we saw the schedule and saw that our last game was against Liverpool, we thought it might be an exciting final – and it was.

"My players did a fantastic job and played with personality. I’m proud of them. We dropped from eighth to 10th, not because of this game but because of the last few games in the season.

"We had big opportunities to score more goals but we missed them. For us, there’s frustration because of that but I’m proud of the players because we’ve had a fantastic season."