Brentford v Leeds: Team news

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka is in contention to make his first appearance since March after recovering from an ankle injury.

Ethan Pinnock, Zanka and Saman Ghoddos will miss the final game of the season.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch has said a final decision is yet to be made on whether Patrick Bamford is fit enough to feature.

Robin Koch is available despite being forced off in the draw against Brighton with what looked like a back problem.

Suspended defender Luke Ayling has undergone knee surgery and will miss up to four months.

