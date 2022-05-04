Moyes influence 'massive' for Bowen's development

Jarrod Bowen has paid tribute to the "massive" influence West Ham manager David Moyes has had on his development.

The 25-year-old, who was playing non-league football with Hereford eight years ago, is preparing to face Frankfurt in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

"I'm obviously grateful for where I am right now," said Bowen.

"The manager is one for bringing players from the Championship. I was nervous - when I first signed, my first two games were Liverpool and Manchester City away. But the manager managed it really well.

"He's been great with me and my development and onto me, improving. You need that little kick to get onto the next level, where I want to be.

"It's about showing what I'm about and improving on last season. This season it was about believing in my abilities and showing it week in, week out with goals and assists."