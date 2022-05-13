Tottenham v Burnley: Team news

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero will miss the final two games of the season because of a hip injury.

He has joined Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga on the sidelines.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski faces a fitness test on a hamstring issue he suffered against Aston Villa.

Ben Mee, Jay Rodriguez and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are not expected to be fit, while Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra are out for the season.

