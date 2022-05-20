Steven Gerrard says Manchester City and Liverpool have been “the two best teams by far that we have faced” as he prepares his Aston Villa side for a final-day visit to Etihad Stadium.

Gerrard suggested there is “a big gap” forming between those teams and the rest of the Premier League, but that they have established their dominance in contrasting ways.

“One tries to hurt you with positional play and possession, the other with speed and intensity,” he said. “They are very different but they are both extremely consistent.

“They have top managers and top players and have both recruited well over a period of time. It’s no surprise they get the results they do.”

Villa could have a huge say in the destiny of the Premier League title as dropped points for Manchester City could present the trophy to Gerrard’s former club Liverpool.

“The phone has been busy,” he said. “I totally understand and respect the external noise and questions that have been coming my way for some time.

“Liverpool are involved in a title race and I spent a lot of time there.

“But it is disappointing when people mention integrity with me and Aston Villa and any of my players.

“We will go out at the weekend and give it everything we have got to get points for Aston Villa. If that inevitably helps Liverpool, fantastic.

“But my priority is to get points for Aston Villa.”