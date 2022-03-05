Norwich v Brentford: Confirmed team news
- Published
Norwich make two changes from their 2-0 defeat at Southampton last weekend.
There's a change in goal with Tim Krul replacing Angus Gunn, while Sam Byram replaces Max Aarons at right-back.
Norwich: Krul, Byram, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Teemu Pukki, Sargent.
Subs: Gunn, Aarons, Zimmermann, Dowell, Placheta, Sørensen, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Rowe.
Brentford make three changes, and the big news is that Christian Eriksen starts a game for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark in the Euros last summer.
Sergio Canos and Ivan Toney come in alongside him, with Mathias Jensen, Yoane Wissa and Josh Dasilva dropping out.
Brentford: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Ajer, Jansson, Canos, Nørgaard, Eriksen, Janelt, Toney, Mbeumo.
Subs: Lössl, Jensen, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Zanka, Baptiste, Sørensen, Roerslev.